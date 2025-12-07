Glenn Diesen: Defeat of the West - Collapse of Power & Values
I was recently interviewed by Glenn Diesen, whom I thank profusely for his invitation and his remarkable work. Below are the videos in English, and also with French dubbing.
J’ai été récemment interviewé par Glenn Diesen, que je remercie abondamment pour son invitation et son travail extraordinaire. Les vidéos sont ci-dessous, en anglais et aussi avec doublage français.
