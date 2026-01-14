Happy New Year 2026 to all blog readers!

It’s going to be a surprising year for us all and it starts for me with an unpleasant surprise.

I’ve been informed that videos using artificial intelligence are circulating on YouTube, impersonating me. They usurp my identity and make me say things I have never said. This phenomenon also affects personalities such as John Mearsheimer, and undoubtedly many others. If you come across a video that you find a little strange, offbeat or stereotypical, pay attention to the details, the diction and the meaning of the words, and don’t hesitate to report it to YouTube using the flag button.