Here is the link to the English version of an interview I gave to the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun when I was in Japan, published on the “Asahi Shimbun Asia and Japan watch” website. In it, I use the concept of ‘imaginary nationalism’ to describe Prime Minister Takaichi’s highly hostile foreign policy towards China.

I will soon have the opportunity to apply the concept of “imaginary nationalism” to many European positions: those of the French National Rally, European federalism and German neo-militarism, for instance.

On rereading this interview, I was struck by its candour. I really do feel more free in Japan.