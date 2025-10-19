Subscribe
Hitlerism, Trumpism, Netanyahuism, Le Penism, Macronism
A comparative and expressionist approachThanks for reading!
Oct 19
•
Emmanuel Todd
178
Hitlérisme, trumpisme, netanyahisme, lepénisme, macronisme
Une approche comparative et expressionniste
Oct 13
•
Emmanuel Todd
297
The dislocation of the West: what threatens us
Trump’s perversity is unfolding in the Middle East, NATO’s warmongering in Europe.
Oct 6
•
Emmanuel Todd
511
Dislocation de l’Occident : les menaces
La perversité de Trump se déploie au Moyen-Orient, le bellicisme de l’OTAN en Europe.
Oct 1
•
Emmanuel Todd
377
September 2025
Russian Victory, Confinement, and the Fragmentation of France and the West
Here’s the English-dubbed version of the last episode of “The World according to Todd” on the Fréquence Populaire channel, hosted by Diane…
Sep 30
•
Emmanuel Todd
108
Victoire russe, enfermement et fracturation de la France et de l’Occident
Émission Fréquence Populaire - Septembre 2025
Sep 21
•
Emmanuel Todd
127
Iran's nuclear armament
Here is the English translation of a recent interview given in Japan.
Sep 11
•
Emmanuel Todd
100
L'armement nucléaire de l'Iran
Voici la traduction en français d’un entretien donné récemment au Japon.
Sep 8
•
Emmanuel Todd
207
July 2025
Russia is our Rorschach
Last April, I was interviewed by a Russian television channel about Western Russophobia and I had an epiphany.
Jul 19
•
Emmanuel Todd
352
La Russie est notre Rorschach
En avril dernier, interrogé par une chaîne de télévision russe sur la russophobie occidentale, j’avais eu une illumination.
Jul 17
•
Emmanuel Todd
375
Make Alligators Great Again
L’établissement par Trump d’un « Alcatraz des Alligators » au milieu des marais de Floride a scandalisé.
Jul 7
•
Emmanuel Todd
157
Thor's hammer
A three-stage sequence can describe the vanishing of the religious matrix of our societies: active religion (belief and practice), zombie religion…
Jul 3
•
Emmanuel Todd
176
